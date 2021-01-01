Powermate PM7500 6000 Running Watt Manual Start Gasoline Powered Portable Generator, 49 ST/CSA

Ideal for use at outdoor events, the next DIY project or emergency backup power in the case of an outage, the PM7500 is up to the task. The PM4500 features a steel frame and a compact design with integrated wheels and handle that makes it easy to move and put in place. With 7500 starting watts and 6000 running watts, this generator is powerful and versatile enough to power tools for your next DIY project and to provide emergency backup power in the case of an outage. The PM7500 is equipped with features that make using the generator easy and approachable. The PM7500 is easy to start with POWERDIAL, which integrates the off/run/choke settings into 1 simple-to-use dial. The 420 cc Generac OHV engine provides consistent power for multiple applications while an 8 Gal. fuel tank delivers up to a 14-hour runtime at 25% load.