PM300X1 Punch Marine 300 Watt FullRange Mono Amplifier

PM300X1 300 Watt RMS Monoblock Marine/Boat Amplifier Punch Amp. High level input capable with Auto Turn-On circuit. RCA pass-thru outputs. Features C.L.E.A.N. Set-up. Optional remote Punch Level Control (PLC2) ready (w/ input clip indicator). 12dB/octave Butterworth crossover. On-board Punch EQ with +18dB boost @ 45Hz. Muted turn on. Stealth top mounted control panel. Cast aluminum heatsink. Short circuit protection. Over current protection. Marine grade two part epoxy coating on circuit boards. Marine grade stainless steel hardware.