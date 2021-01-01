From momentive performance
PM1920 Antique Brittany Neophone 1929 Rotary Corded Retro Phone Vintage Decorative Telephones Black
VINTAGE TELEPHONE DECOR - A must have for every British desk in the 1920-1930s, this Art Deco style home phone will add a vintage touch to your home decor OLD FASHIONED TELEPHONE - This functional telephone includes modern features: push button dialing, adjustable receiver and volume controls, last number redial, and a clear electronic ring. HIGH-QUALITY - Based off historical models, our telephones are elaborately crafted with artistic brass accents details, metal die-cast handset and body frame and classic coiled telephone handset cords CORDED TELEPHONE - This fully functional, vintage style retro reproduction telephone, which plugs directly into your wall jack, makes a perfect gift, a stylish home phone or antique office desk phone Our fully functioning, antique replica corded telephones landline measure 10'Wx5'Dx7'H. 2 lbs.