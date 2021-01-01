Pluto 21-Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

Description
Features:Construction material: Metal and glassFixture Design: SputnikFixture Shape: Modern Linear Number of Lights: 21Finish: Style: IndustrialShade Included: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: TransparentSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: AdultSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Spefications:Accommodates: 21 type B bulbs candelabra base bulbs, 25W maxSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Includes: 6' large chain (0.875" W), vinyl insulated electrical cord, ceiling hardwareLarge Canopy: 4" H x 5.75" diameterOverall Product Weight: 25Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 4Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5.75Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5.75Overall Height (Hanging): 138.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 42.5Body Width - Side to Side: 63Body Depth - Front to Back: 54Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: 72Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Finish: Black