Purchase the PlushCraft™ 3D Pug by Creatology™ at Michaels. PlushCraft Pug is the craft that becomes a cute collectible! Use the included tool to pop plush pieces into a mold, resulting in a perfect pug every time – no sewing required! PlushCraft Pug is the craft that becomes a cute collectible! Use the included tool to pop plush pieces into a mold, resulting in a perfect pug every time – no sewing required! Details: Pug 5.25" x 3.75" x 3.75" (13.3cm x 9.5cm x 9.5cm) package size Includes 252 pieces Makes 1 craft project For ages 5 and up Contents: 240 fabric pieces 9 accessories 1 figure 1 stylus 1 instructions sheet Instructions: To use: Pop in the plush! Use your stylus to press in the fabric pieces into the figure mold. Use your instructions to follow the fabric by number guide. Finish by popping in the accessories. | PlushCraft™ 3D Pug by Creatology™ | Michaels®