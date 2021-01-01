Lucid Plush Washable Stomach Sleeper Plush Bed Pillow, Queen, Purple

The Lucid Lavender Infused Memory Foam Pillow helps create a calming and relaxing sleep environmentThe soothing lavender scent will help prepare you for deep and restful sleep by helping you get into the right headspaceUpon decompressing your pillow, the initial scent may be strong and will dissipate over timeThe plush memory foam construction cradles your head, neck, and shoulders to help ease pressure and tension in your upper bodyThis pillow is a great option for side, back, and stomach sleepers looking for a versatile pillowDual-sided ventilation offers two different levels of breathability and supportPair this pillow with a soft pillowcase or protector before use to ensure optimal comfortWe only use CertiPUR-US certified foam to ensure optimal comfort and safety for you and your family