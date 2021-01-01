HappyCare Textiles Plush to Suede Rectangle Bolster Cat & Dog Bed, Blue Stripe

Your pal will enjoy some serious snuggle time in the HappyCare Textiles Plush to Suede Rectangle Bolster Cat and Dog Bed. One side of this cozy bed features an ultra-soft, faux suede, sleeping area for sleeping in warmer weather. The bed also reverses to a luxuriously warm mink fur sleeping space that is perfect for cooler months. The bulky and fluffy filling helps surround your best bud with plush cushioning for a restful snooze, while the raised bolsters provide comfy spots for nesting and snuggling. And when it gets messy, you can pop the entire bed in the washing machine for convenient and easy cleaning. Say hello to your furry friend’s new favorite spot!