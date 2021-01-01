Penn-Plax Plush Rectangular Paw Patrol Dog Bed, White, Medium

Bring the fun and excitement of Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol home for your dog with this Penn-Plax Paw Patrol Dog Bed! This ultra-plush Paw Patrol rectangular dog bed is perfect for small and medium breeds. The medium Size Dog Bed features a plush red interior with stylish royal blue and red leather detailing along the sides. Full color graphics featuring all your favorite Paw Patrol characters are boldly displayed along the side of the bed. A 3/4 bolster provides head and neck support so your pup can lounge in comfort and style in their Plush Dog Bed. You're sure to please the smallest people in your house by giving their furry friend a comfortable space to rest with their favorite cartoon characters. Bring some fun and comfort to your pet with this Paw Patrol Dog Bed.