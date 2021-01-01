Plush Oversized Couch Slipcover, Stylish Furniture Cover for Leather Sofas, Stretchable and Elastic Sofa Protector Covers, Navy Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. Quality Material: Extra stretchy, soft, quick drying, thick and durable, fits for 97% Home Sofas. Available in a variety of solid colors that will freshen up your sofa! Package with Instruction: Our stretch fabric arm chair seat cover is easy to install. Straps help you fix the cover well on the armchair. Instruction is also included in the package. Size: 2-seater, all-inclusive; fits most sofa chair (92'-118') with arms. Fabric Thickness, 220 GSM (grams/square meter). Please see the measure guide on the photos to choose a proper size slipcovers. Please see the measure guide on the photos to choose a proper size slipcovers. Protection: They not only protect your furniture, but it can also transform an old, worn out couch into a brand new furniture your room. Its great for homes with children, or for anyone seeking an economical solution for furniture protection. Warm Note: Due to the diverse light and monitor display, colo