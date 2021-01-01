From kidorable

Plush Oversized Couch Slipcover, Stylish Furniture Cover for Leather Sofas, Stretchable and Elastic Sofa Protector Covers, Navy Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Quality Material: Extra stretchy, soft, quick drying, thick and durable, fits for 97% Home Sofas. Available in a variety of solid colors that will freshen up your sofa! Package with Instruction: Our stretch fabric arm chair seat cover is easy to install. Straps help you fix the cover well on the armchair. Instruction is also included in the package. Size: 2-seater, all-inclusive; fits most sofa chair (92'-118') with arms. Fabric Thickness, 220 GSM (grams/square meter). Please see the measure guide on the photos to choose a proper size slipcovers. Please see the measure guide on the photos to choose a proper size slipcovers. Protection: They not only protect your furniture, but it can also transform an old, worn out couch into a brand new furniture your room. Its great for homes with children, or for anyone seeking an economical solution for furniture protection. Warm Note: Due to the diverse light and monitor display, colo

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com