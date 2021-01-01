Vellux Plush Lux King Blanket, Trooper Blue

Indulge yourself with the Velux Plush Lux Blanket. This blanket is made with lightweight, breathable and durable materials. Mink-like fabric cover provides extra warmth, super soft comfort, cozy, fluffy and fuzzy. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch, or as a lofty and thick warm comforter for your bed. The blanket is 100% hypoallergenic and velvety to the touch. Premium polyester fill is lofty, yet lightweight. Offered in a variety of colors. Available in Twin, Full/Queen and King sizes. SATISFACTION : Our products are made with love and dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. If you have any issues, please feel free to contact us directly. Included Components: 1 King Blanket