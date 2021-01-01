Danya B. Plush Lion Kids Wall Storage Bin

Add some colorful zoo personality to your children's bedroom or playroom with Danya B. Plush Lion Wall Storage Bin. Whether storing toys, balls, clothes, books or shoes, this versatile wall bin can help your kids clean up their act while the adorable plush lion brightens up their room decor. Slide out the easily accessible canvas bin to place in the floor or table while in use and slide back inside the wooden cubby for storage. Cotton canvas storage bin is 8.25" long x 7.5" deep x 7.5" high. Minor assembly required. Easy to hang in the wall with all hardware included. Available styles: Lion, Bee and Koala Bear. Danya B. is a registered trademark of Danya B Inc.