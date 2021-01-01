Arden Selections Plush BlowFill 21 in. x 20 in. Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion in Blue Ditsy Floral

The Arden Selections Plush BlowFill Collection pairs soft polyfiber fill with long-lasting outdoor polyester fabric to create an ultra-comfortable outdoor patio dining cushion. This Blue Ditsy Floral outdoor mid back dining chair cushion has the following dimensions: Back: 20 in. H x 21 in. W x 6 in. T, Bottom: 20 in L x 21 in. W x 6 in. T. The 100% printed polyester outdoor fabric features high UV pigments to protect from ultraviolet rays and resist fading, so your outdoor dining cushion looks vibrant for longer. Stain and water protection help your patio dining cushion withstand continued outdoor use, while easy cleaning with just soap and water ensures upkeep is low maintenance. 4 sets of ties secure the patio dining cushion firmly in place, while 2 buttons add a decorative touch. Inside this patio dining cushion is 100% polyfiber blowfill to help it retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the polyfiber fill provides an environmentally friendly and durable option for your backyard patio. Although this outdoor dining cushion is both water and UV-resistant, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful.