FurHaven Plush & Suede Convolute Orthopedic Bolster Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover & Liner, Deep Pool, Small

The FurHaven Plush & Suede Convolute Orthopedic Bolster Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover is the paw-fect soft and cozy spot for furry friends of all ages and sizes. The orthopedic egg crate foam base supports your best buddy's joints and pressure points, making it ideal for arthritic pals with aches and pains. The three-sided bolster design offers supportive, secure spots for your sidekick to rest his head after a day of tail-wagging fun. Plus, the removable, washable cover and water-resistant mattress liner make this luxurious nest a cinch to keep clean and fresh.