Beautyrest Plush Aire 17 in. Queen Air Mattress with Pump Included
Beautyrest Plush Aire raised air bed mattress with edge support includes vertical beams that prevent rocking, swaying, and side-to-side motion. Electric express pump and multi-use adapter allows the bed to be inflated and deflated in minutes. Other features include a plush velveteen sleep surface that prevents sheets from slipping. Air bed mattress can be conveniently stored in the bonus sturdy nylon carrying bag. Available in Queen and Twin Size.