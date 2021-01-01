Carhartt plus Women's Tall 16 Coal Cotton/Spandex Original Fit Crawford Pant, Grey

Rugged doesnt have to mean rigid. These women's work pants are built to last, with a midweight canvas construction that gives you the stretch and flex you need on the job. They have an originial fit, the roomiest we offer, plus a straight-leg opening and mid-rise waist. Made with durable triple-stitched seams and all the pockets you'd expect on a pair of Carhartts. Color: Coal. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.