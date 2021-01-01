Red Kap plus Men's Size 2XL (Tall) Navy Wrinkle-Resistant Cotton Work Shirt, Blue

Red Kap Men's Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Short Sleeve Work Shirt. Fits true to size. 2-peice collar and permenant stays for a professional look. Button down with pencil stall on left pocket. This work shirt excels at multi-tasking. Made of comfortable cotton in a traditional regular fit, it provides 360° of visibility trim to help keep you safe. Plus, the comfortable fabric features a wrinkle-resistant finish that helps this work shirt keep its shape and appearance through laundering so it's easy to care for. This long-sleeve work shirt is well-suited for jobs in manufacturing, maintenance, transportation, waste management and more. A comfortable work shirt with added safety features and reduced wrinkles makes for a pretty smooth work day. Size: 2xl. Color: Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.