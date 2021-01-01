GEORGIA BOOT plus Men's Muddog Non Waterproof 12 inch Wellington Work Boots - Steel Toe - Soggy Brown 8.5 (W)

When you're wearing these Georgia Muddog wellington boots, you'll appreciate the softness and durability of the quality brown full-grain leather. You're really going to like the molded TPU shell; it's waterproof, protects against abrasions and allows you to slop through the mud without worrying that the leather upper will be harmed. Pull tabs and finger holes help you get these steel toe work boots on without any difficulty. These Georgia Muddog boots meet ASTM standards for protective and electrical hazard. The mesh lining of these men's work boots has been made from a lightweight material; you won't have to worry about it feeling cumbersome; plus this material is able to wick away moisture. To keep your feet comfortable, Georgia inserted a Comfort Core insole; its cushioning will comfort your feet and help absorb shock. It also has an Air Flow System that pushes air up through the insole to keep your feet dry, comfortable and cool. Apart from its resistance to abrasions, chemicals, heat and oils that allows it to hold up well, the Phoenix rubber outsole also supplies cushioning and flexibility. The work boots are comfortable, are built with great safety features and are durable. When you're looking for new work footwear, these Georgia Muddog Pull-On Steel Toe Work Boots are an excellent choice. Color: SOGGY BROWN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.