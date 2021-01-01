GEORGIA BOOT plus Men's Hammer Non Waterproof 6 inch Lace Up Work Boots - Steel Toe - BRIAR Brown 14 (M)

Georgia Boot assembled these Hammer work boots with an ANTImpact internal met guard and a steel toe that is capable of withstanding up to 75 lbs. of impact and compression. The safety toe is compliant with the ASTM F2413-05 I/75 C/75 Protective Toe Classification. This footwear has also met the ASTM F2413-05 Electrical Hazard Standard. Goodyear welt construction enhances the footwear's durability and makes the entire structure sturdier. The upper is full-grain leather; the brown material has the ideal blend of smoothness and hardiness, which allows them to fit comfortably and hold up nicely. The lining of these work boots is lightweight, breathable and wicks away moisture. The built-in Air Flow System keep your feet cool and dry; the Comfort Core insole enables you to stand or walk for hours on end, as your job requires. The steel shank supports your arch and provides steady footing. The padding in the leather collar adds another level of comfort. The Hammer rubber outsole is highly flexible. It resists abrasions, heat, chemicals and oil, plus it can be completely replaced after years of wear. These Georgia Hammer Steel Toe Work Boots are the prime example safety toe footwear that's comfortable. When you need new footwear for work, get these #G6315 men's boots. Color: BRIAR BROWN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.