Wolverine plus Men's Blade LX Waterproof 6 in. Work Boots - Composite Toe - Brown Size 12(M)

Get the boot that has it all with the Blade work boot by Wolverine. The EPX anti-fatigue technology conserves and returns energy to keep you going on the job. The footbed has a honeycomb heel that absorbs impact, a cushioning midsole, a lightweight stabilizer midsole and a rubber lug outsole for maximum support step after step. A waterproof, full-grain leather upper and the Waterproof Plus breathable membrane keep your feet dry even on the wettest days. The boot has a toe bumper and heel kicker for extra durability. It also features a CarbonMAX nanotechnology safety toe for superior protection that won't weigh you down as you work. The safety toe meets ASTM standard F2413-11 M I/75 C75 EH. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.