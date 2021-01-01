From thorogood
Thorogood plus Men's American Heritage Crazy Horse 8'' Work Boots - Steel Toe - Trail Crazyhorse Size 12(W)
This great looking safety-toe boot will keep your feet out of harms way. The Max Wear 90 sole provides exceptional comfort and durability. The Goodyear Storm Welt makes the boot tough and resoleable. The removeable Ultimate Shock Absorption insert gives the boot a plush feel. This boot will work hard for you but look stylish enough to wear all weekend. Color: Trail Crazyhorse. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.