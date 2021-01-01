PetAction Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs, 6 Monthly Treatments

Pet Action Plus Flea and Tick Protection for Medium Dogs is a monthly spot on treatment that kills fleas, flea eggs, larvae, ticks and chewing lice for up to three months. PetAction Plus is formulated with two active ingredients: Fipronil and S-Methoprene. Fipronil works as a fast-acting insecticide that kills fleas on contact, while S-Methoprene is an IGR (insect growth inhibitor) that prevents the flea eggs and larvae from developing into biting adults. Pet Action Plus Flea and Tick Protection for Medium Dogs is not only easy to use, but is waterproof, long-lasting and fast-acting. Fleas and ticks can pose a frustrating problem throughout most of the United States. While certain areas of the country have cold winters that offer a few months of reprieve, in warmer areas of the country, fleas and ticks can be a year-long concern. Fleas and ticks thrive in warm, humid environments. These small pests can pose health concerns for both you and your pets. Unseasonably warm winters can explode flea and tick populations in your home and surrounding areas. We have a seasonal chart to show you what the typical flea & tick season looks like where you live. Convenient, fast-acting control of flea and ticks that's long-lasting and waterproof. Get your flea and tick treatment from PetAction today!