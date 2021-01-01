From frontline
Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Small Dogs, 5-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
Advertisement
Help protect your pup from pests with Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Small Dogs, 5-22 lbs. This treatment kills adult fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, chewing lice, and ticks. It’s formulated with two active ingredients—fipronil and (S)-methoprene—to help disrupt the flea life cycle and inhibit future infestations. Plus, it’s designed to be waterproof after 24 hours, fast-acting, and long-lasting—one easy topical application works for 30 days. This treatment is paw-fect for small dogs, weighing 5 to 22 pounds.