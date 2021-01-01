SHEETROCK Brand Plus 3 Lightweight All-Purpose Joint Compound, ready-mixed, offers all of the benefits of a conventional-weight all purpose joint compound, plus three key advantages: up to 35% less weight; less shrinkage and exceptional ease of sanding. The compound features superior ease of handling, good crack-resistance, and excellent adhesion. Formulated to provide low shrinkage, it usually requires only two coats over metal, such as corner beads and fasteners—saving time and money. It combines all-purpose, single-package convenience with optimum taping and topping performance for interior gypsum panel construction. SHEETROCK Brand Plus 3 4.5-Gallon Premixed Lightweight Drywall Joint Compound | 380285064