Plura Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Cerno - Color: Brass - Finish: Walnut - (08-100-18WR-35P1)

The Plura Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Cerno is a minimalist composition of simple geometric relationships. With Plura, Nick Sheridan wanted to resolve the seams and edges, while reconciling their relationships with one another. The result is a versatile fixture that has a graphic, sophisticated feel. Composed of solid wood with a frosted polymer diffuser, Plura provides softly diffused ambient illumination, perfect for modern bedrooms, living rooms, and hospitality spaces. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Drum. Color: Brass.