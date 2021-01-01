Plume Vertical LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Iron - (135006-1086)

The Plume Vertical LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an artful and geometric piece from designer David Martin. Working with folded paper to develop this dynamic and dramatic design, this pendant light features handmade, folded steel shades. Shielding energy-efficient sources within their crisp forms, this branching design can be installed vertically or horizontally, using an included cable, to make a statement in the spaces it brightens. Named after its feather-shaped shades, this pendant light can be added as an individual piece or paired with multiples for a custom arrangement, lending some contemporary flair to rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting