Plume LED Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (135008-1104)

The Plume LED Chandelier from Hubbardton Forge presents an elegant and dynamic piece for modern homes. Designer David Martin worked with paper models to create the fixtures expressive, feather-shaped silhouettes. Slender metal panels are skillfully handcrafted and are suspended in a circular formation, while each piece gently folds over an integrated LED light source concealed behind a frosted diffuser. When illuminated, the fixture emits a steady flow and ambient light as its silhouette brings movement and beauty to a space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting