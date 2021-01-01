'Plum Floral III' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

I paint things the way I see them... which is more how I want them to be than how they really are. Emily Adams paints what she loves: fashion, all things French, and feminine objects that capture the imagination. Self-taught, she experiments with texture and color, juxtaposing the new with the old. Inspired by exquisite Parisian storefronts and elegant country gardens, her work is admired for its elements of whimsy, her motto being? life is too short to overlook the beauty and humor right in front of us.? Emily lives a secluded life in her cherished country home, traveling extensively, mostly to France. Size: 14" H x 14" W x 2" D