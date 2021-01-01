From plugable technologies
Plugable 6 AC Outlet Surge Protector with Clamp Mount for Workbench or Desk. Built-In 10.5W 2-Port USB Power for Android, Apple iOS, and Windows.
Advertisement
6 surge protected standard US power outlets with 2100 Joules of protection Built-in EMI/RFI Filter. 2-in-1 power / circuit breaker switch. UL/cUL Rated Featuring a unique and easy to use built-in clamping system for attaching the unit to desks, tables, shelves, and workbenches. Perfect for a garage, computer lab, office, etc. Elegant dark grey design to match professional business products. Two outlets have extra-wide spacing for large 'wall wart' power adapter bricks Built-in 2-port 10.5W (2.1A shared) USB power. No need to have separate wall warts wasting AC outlets Powers almost all Apple iOS, Google Android, and Microsoft Windows Mobile devices. Small Windows tablets like the Dell Venue 8 Pro are also supported