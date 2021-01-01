From pyle
Pyle PLPTS7 - Universal Device Stand - Height Adjustable Tripod Mount (for Projector, Laptop, Notebook, Mixer, DJ Equipment)
Advertisement
The Pyle Universal Device Stand provides convenient electronic equipment placement. Height adjustable clamp-style knobs and angle adjustable shelf tray lock into position for optimum device performance. Compact, portable and folding tripod mount with rugged construction allow for use at home or in professional stage & studio applications. Used for projectors, laptops, notebooks, mixers, DJ equipment, and more some assembly required.