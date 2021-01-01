Robern PLM2440B PL Series 40" x 23-1/4" x 4-5/8" Reversible Single Door Medicine Cabinet Classic Grey Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets

Robern PLM2440B PL Series 40" x 23-1/4" x 4-5/8" Reversible Single Door Medicine Cabinet Robern PLM2440B Features:Rust-free anodized aluminum resists the intense moisture of the bathroom environment, ensuring long-lasting beautyModular design for increased customizability and provides an elegantly modern style4 clear glass shelves adjust in 2-inch increments to provide versatile storage optionsAdjustable heavy-duty self-closing hinges offer more open workspace in front of the cabinetHidden door pull surrounds the door edgeSafeseal® Gasket with sealed corners on cabinet body allows for quiet closingIncludes installation hardware for recess mountingRobern PLM2440B Specifications:Overall width: 23-1/4" (measured from the left to the right)Height: 40" (measured from the bottom to they top)Depth: 4-5/8" (measured from the back to the front)Mounting Depth: 7/8" (recessed mounting only)Rough-in Width: 22-1/2"Rough-in Height: 38-5/8"Door Style: Flat/BeveledHinge Side: ReversibleVariations: No Outlet(Blank), Electric Outlet(E)About Robern's PL Series:PL Series cabinets offer reliable performance and enduring visual appeal. The safeseal gasket ensures years of moisture and dust-free functionality, and interconnecting hardware and attached light fixtures allow precise assembly and perfect alignment for up to four cabinets and lights. Classic Grey