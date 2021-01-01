Robern PLM2030G PL Series 30" x 19-1/4" x 4-5/8" Single Door Medicine Cabinet Classic Gray Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets Single Door

Robern PLM2030G PL Series 30" x 19-1/4" x 4-5/8" Single Door Medicine Cabinet Product Features: Rust-free anodized aluminium resists the intense moisture of the bathroom environment, ensuring long-lasting beauty 3 clear glass shelves adjust in 2-inch increments to provide versatile storage options Adjustable heavy-duty self-closing hinges offer more open workspace in front of the cabinet Hidden door pull surrounds the door edge Product Specifications: Width: 19-1/4" (measured from the left to the right) Height: 30" (measured from the bottom to the top) Depth: 4-5/8" (measured from the back to the front) About Robern's PL Series: PL Series cabinets offer reliable performance and enduring visual appeal. The safeseal gasket ensures years of moisture and dust-free functionality, and interconnecting hardware and attached light fixtures allow precise assembly and perfect alignment for up to four cabinets and lights. Single Door Classic Gray