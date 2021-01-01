Robern PLM1630 PL Series 30" x 15-1/4" x 4-5/8" Single Door Medicine Cabinet Grey Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets Single Door

Robern PLM1630 PL Series 30" x 15-1/4" x 4-5/8" Single Door Medicine Cabinet Robern PLM1630 Features: Rust-free anodized aluminum resists the intense moisture of the bathroom environment, ensuring long-lasting beauty Modular design for increased customizability and provides an elegantly modern style 3 clear glass shelves adjust in 2-inch increments to provide versatile storage options Adjustable heavy-duty self-closing hinges offer more open workspace in front of the cabinet Hidden door pull surrounds the door edge Safeseal® Gasket with sealed corners on cabinet body allows for quiet closing Includes installation hardware for recess mounting Robern PLM1630 Specifications: Width: 15-1/4" (the left to the right) Height: 30" (bottom to they top) Depth: 4-5/8" (back to the front) Mounting Depth: 7/8" (recessed mounting only) Rough-in Width: 15-1/2" Rough-in Height: 29-1/4" Door Style: Flat/Plain About Robern's PL Series: PL Series cabinets offer reliable performance and enduring visual appeal. The safeseal gasket ensures years of moisture and dust-free functionality, and interconnecting hardware and attached light fixtures allow precise assembly and perfect alignment for up to four cabinets and lights. Single Door Grey