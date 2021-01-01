From evesky

PLHMS Lap Desk Bed Tray Bamboo Notebook Table Foldable Breakfast Serving Tray Portable Laptop Stand Folding Standing Lazy Desk for Bed and Sofa.

Description

High-quality: This laptop bed tray finished by Natural Eco-friendly and sturdy bamboo board, environment-friendly and made it with our exquisite craftsmanship. Handmade polished providing you smooth surface desk. Easy to use: Foldable Laptop Table, bamboo desktop easy to clean, Light but sturdy, folds flat for space-saving storage and portability. Multi-Purpose: Ideal to be used as laptop desk, serving desk, breakfast/dinner tray, bed tray, sofa/couch tray, stand up/standing desk, workstation, reading/writing desk. Notebook stand: The ergonomically designed curved recess prevents chest discomfort, round table corner design, anti-bumping and safer. Thickened environmentally-friendly table top plate, stable structure, wear-resistant and scratch-resistant. More Safe: Polished on the four corners of the table, more safe when child play with it. It is also a great gift for children.

