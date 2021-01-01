Plenum Rated HVAC Cable Ties Zip Ties 24 Inch 175 Lb Heavy Duty 50 Pieces UV Black Contractor Quality Industrial Strength

Premium quality Plenum rated and UL Listed electrical cable ties manufactured from industrial strength flexible nylon material for long lasting product performance Bundle diameter 7.17 inch (182mm); Operating temp minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 185 degrees Fahrenheit; rounded tip prevents users form cutting themselves on sharp edges Connect flexible duct in HVAC applications and for use in industrial settings; ideal for commercial use and construction; merchandising product; hanging signs and banners and so much more; cable ties are the perfect choice for your cable management organizational or bundling projects UL 181B-C Listed; Plenum Rated HVAC; Investigated to ANSI/UL 181B and have also been tested to UL 2043; Fire Test for Heat and Visible Smoke Release for Discrete Products and Their Accessories Installed in Air-Handling Spaces; these products have been found to be suitable for use in plenums in accordance with the Internation