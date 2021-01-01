Pleg Wall Sconce by LZF - Color: Brown (PLEG A GX53 UL 31)

Pleg is a wall lamp born from a very simple gesture: that of folding a Timberlite sheet. The light is diffused through the open sides while passing through the front piece of the veneer. Thanks to its small size Pleg can fit in nearly any space, horizontally or vertically. In each case, the effect will be different. Spanish design studio Yonoh is responsible for presenting us this model, nearly an exercise in origami, that will captivate those who look for simplicity as well as efficiency and a style that goes well in any interior. LZF's wood veneers are selected to reveal the best natural wood grain effects when illuminated and all have been sourced from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council - FSC. Nothing comes close to the beauty of these veneers as a diffusion material and no other veneer treatment gives the strength and the protection to the material without sacrificing the delicacy and subtleness that this natural material communicates when illuminated. Winner Red Dot Product Design Award 2012. To order free wood veneer swatches, please call 866 545 0121. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Brown.