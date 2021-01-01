Plec Medium Coffee Table by RS Barcelona - Color: White - Finish: White - (PLEMAM-1N)

The Plec Medium Coffee Table by RS Barcelona is a fun and simplistic design from Antoni PallejÃ Offices, constructed from durable steel. Accordion-like legs add some texture and personality to this versatile piece, creating a space for light and shadow to play around. A cataphoretic coating process allows this table to be used indoors or out, adding a bold touch and practical surface to a variety of spaces throughout the home or workplace. Offering modern foosball tables and innovative furniture designs, RS Barcelona strives to find new ideas and original solutions inspired by the world around them. Through enthusiasm and optimism, RS Barcelona's goal is to inject joy into daily life.RS Barcelona was founded in 1975 in a small metal workshop by Rafael Rodriguez Castillo. Over the years, the business grew into an industrial unit, providing enough space for Castillo's sons to join the team. This influx of family creativity spurned a desire to move away from manufacturing for others and to manifest their own designs. By combining their knowledge of metals with experimentation, they learned from their mistakes and offered their first product, the metal RS#2 Foosball Table. Fueled by the success of the RS#2, RS Barcelona began partnering with Stone Designs to create their new collection of furniture. As RS Barcelona moves forward, the company is working and collaborating with prestigious young international designers in search of new ideas and innovative concepts for furniture and objects. Inspired by the little moments of joy in daily life, RS Barcelona is challenging themselves to see things in a different light and create a new language of expression and methods in furniture design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.