Pleated Knit Throw
Description
Features:OversizeSoft and deliciousUnique and heavy weightSize: ThrowColor: Material: Cotton BlendMaterial Details: 55% Cotton and 45% acrylicStain Resistant: NoTechnique: KnittedStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTheme: No ThemePattern: Solid ColorHeated: NoElectric: NoPower Source: Control Type: Dual Controllers: Auto Shutoff Function: Auto Shutoff Time: Wattage: Voltage: Fringe: NoFringe Type: Embroidered : NoWeighted: NoWeighted Blanket Fill Material: Weighted Blanket Cover: Cleaning Method: Machine WashDrying Method: Tumble dryType of Bird Feathers: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Reverse Side Pattern: Life Stage: AdultProduct Care: WashableCountry of Origin: CanadaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWearable: NoThermal: NoPlush: NoOutdoor Use: YesLicensed Product: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaSpefications:ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesFCC Part 15 Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoFire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 44Overall Length - Top to Bottom: 70Fringe Length: Overall Product Weight: 2.4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length (Color: Blue Mist): 96 daysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Length (Color: Ivory): 93 daysWarranty Length (Color: Flax): 90 DaysWarranty Length (Color: Sage): 98 daysWarranty Length (Color: Brown): 97 daysWarranty Length (Color: Red): 94 daysWarranty Length (Color: Stone): 91 daysWarranty Length (Color: Camel): 95 daysWarranty Length (Color: Lapis): 99 daysWarranty Length (Color: Terra Cotta): 92 daysWarranty Details: Manfacturers defect only Color: Flannel