From unique-bargains

Pleated Bed Skirt Classic Tailored Styling Dust Ruffled, Wrinkle and Fade Resistant, Brushed Solid Hotel Quality, 16 Inch Drop King Khaki

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

PACKAGE CONTENT: 1 x Bed Skirt; Drop Length: 16'/40cm; Twin: 39' x 75'/99 x 190cm; Full: 54' x 75' /137 x 190cm; Queen: 60' x 80' /152 x 203cm; King: 78' x 80' /198 x 203cm. Luxurious Super Soft Double Brushed 100% Microfiber with a 16' drop. HIGH QUALITY MATERITAL: Constructed from 110GSM high quality micofiber polyester material and double brushed for extra softness! Wrinkle and fade resistant, repels dust, environmentally friendly! ELEGANT DESIGN: Our dust ruffle for bed is designed so luxurious that it covers all your messy under your bed. Also, ruffled bed skirt brilliant design gives your bed a royal and luxurious look. Measuring 16 inches drop to ensure everything is hidden underneath the bed. QUALITY WORKMANSHIP: Our dust ruffle skirt is made with the excellent workmanship that makes it more durable after washing several times. This skirt is has a quality stitching which makes it's a strong and best bed skirts in the market.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com