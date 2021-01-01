Pleat Box 36 Pendant Light by Marset - Color: White - Finish: White - (A636-037)

The Pleat Box 14 Pendant by Marset is the result of a collaborative effort by Barcelona-based master ceramicist, Xavier Manosa and the Mashallah design studio in Berlin. Inspired by creases on a piece of paper, the dome-shaped ceramic shade is updated with digitally designed pleats to shape the unique design. The interior of the shade beautifully reflects the bulb's light to create a soft glow. The Pleat Box 14 Pendant will look great casting a mellow downward lighting in the dining room, home bar or living room decor. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Dome. Color: White.