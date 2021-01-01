From tripp lite

Tripp Lite PLC19RD PDU Plug Lock Connector C20 Power Cord to C19 Outlet, Red - 100 Pack

$52.13
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Tripp Lite PLC19RD PDU Plug Lock Connector C20 Power Cord to C19.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com