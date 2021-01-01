From weave & wander

Plaza Textured Abstract Rug, Steel/Deep Teal Blue, 10ft x 13ft - 2in Area Rug

$763.27 on sale
($1,571.00 save 51%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Captivating and versatile the modern prints traditional patterns and cool palettes of the Weave & Wander Plaza Collection will enhance any space with ease. Resilient power-loomed designs are fashioned with a remarkable high-low effect that is contemporary and casual without compromising sophistication. The well-balanced sheens of gray with color features of ecru and teal yield a subtle yet compelling design story.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com