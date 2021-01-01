From ellis curtain
Ellis Curtain Plaza Stripe 36 in. Polyester/Cotton Tailored Swag in Sage, Green
Casual, classic stripes will harmonize all of the elements of your room, bringing style and character. The tailored swag valance is made with 50-percent polyester/50-percent cotton duck fabric that creates a smooth draping effect, soft texture and easy maintenance. Each swag piece is constructed with a 1.5-inch header and 1.5-inch rod pocket. Sold in pairs (2 pieces) width measures 56-inches (both 28-inch panels together), while length measures 36-inches from top stitch down. For wider windows simply add the coordinating tailored valance to the look. Easy care machine washable. Color: Sage.