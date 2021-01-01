Plaza LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (FM34424-WH)

The Plaza LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Kuzco Lighting features a light and open design that is equipped with cutting edge technology. The metal construction of the open box frame gives the product its sense of minimalism and supports its many features. The direction the light is aimed in may be adjusted, for example, or the gestural motion actuated dimming. The LED Board casts a high-quality and efficient light that is softened by the Opal Acrylic Diffusers, illuminating living rooms, hallways, and dining rooms ambiently. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White