Plaza DIstressedTrellis Rug, Silver Gray/Steel Gray, 10ft x 13ft-2in Area Rug
Captivating and versatile the modern prints traditional patterns and cool palettes of the Weave & Wander Plaza Collection will enhance any space with ease. Resilient power-loomed designs are fashioned with a remarkable high-low effect that is contemporary and casual without compromising sophistication. The well-balanced sheens of gray with color features of ecru and teal yield a subtle yet compelling design story.