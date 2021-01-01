Varaluz Playful Posey Wall Art

We believe the Varaluz story transcends the boundaries of the lighting industry which is why we created Varaluz Casa. Varaluz invites you to live our Lightly Twisted lifestyle by not only adding our handcrafted artisan lighting to your home, but by also adding decor that perfectly compliments your lighting. Casa is a collection of designer throw pillows, mirrors, art, and furniture that is sure to please those looking for a home that is anything but cookie cutter.This Playful Posey Wall Art from Varaluz is a part of the Vibrance collection and comes in NA finish. It measures 40" wide x 40" high. This item would look best inside. It is rated for dry locations.Three-Dimensional Textured Paint. Vibrant Color Scheme. Mixed Media Elements./LI>1 Year Warranty