A∙SCENT Playful Citrus Eau De Parfum | Spray Perfume for Women, 1.7 Fl Oz/ 50ml

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: A∙SCENT Playful Citrus Eau de Parfum helps accentuate your fresh, fun, & active style. TOP NOTES: This perfume greets you with notes of Apple Blossom, Italian Lemon, & Grapefruit. These refreshingly sweet & citrus notes set the tone for this energizing fragrance. HEART NOTES: Following the top notes are the floral heart notes. Featuring Orange Blossom, Jasmine, & Lily-of-the-Valley, these notes add a natural pairing to the fragrance. BASE NOTES: Tying the perfume together are the base notes. With Musk, Amber, & Cedarwood, these notes add an invigorating layer to complete the perfume. ABOUT THE BRAND: A∙SCENT focuses on creating authentic, personal fragrances that act as an expression of moments & emotion. Our fragrance collection