From numi teas
Player External USB DVD RW Laptop Burner Drive
Advertisement
5 to 10 tiSpecification: The Blu-ray disc format offers mes more storage than DVD, meaning 25 to 50. Panasonic UJ-120 BD-ROM Combo Drive inside. Blu-ray read only + Super Multi functions, Attribute Value! Specifications: 2X BD-ROM reading 5X DVD-RAM Writing 8X DVD-R Writing 2X DVD-R DL Writing 4X DVD-RW Writing Interface: USB2.0 (Compatible with USB1.1) Disk Load Type: Tray Features: 1. External slim DVDRW Drive 2. Powered by USB or external ac adapter 3. Plug & Play.