Baseball Phone Accessories & Home Decoration Gifts Player Back No 33 Baseball Pit Gadget Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

You are playing baseball? Or you a mom of a baseball son? Show your love to this awesome sport while using your cellphone with this baseball jersey number design. This cute baseball design is a homerun for every pitcher, batter, baserunner or catcher! A gift for Mother's Day, x-mas, birthday or Christmas.This ball Gadget makes a great gift for any baseball mom, coach, runner you know. Let everybody know you're proud of your home team. Great to support you childs baseball team while playing a match. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only