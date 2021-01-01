SPOT Play Strong Foamz Tugs Ball and Rope Dog Toy, 3.25"

Mix up the fun with a Spot Play Strong Dog Toy. It is made from strong foam rubber that is soft enough for dogs to sink their teeth into, yet durable enough to hold their shape. The twisted and knotted rope that runs through the center helps clean and massage teeth and gums as dogs chew, nibble and gnaw their way through playtime. This dog tug toy is fun for dogs to play with on their own or in a tugging match with their owner. It even floats, making it just right for use in the tub or pool.