Play+ Kids Headphones Volume Limiting and Audio Sharing Port Red

Features a sharing port on every set - Connect one side of these kids headphones to your media device then connect the other side to a second set of headphones to allow a daisy chain of kids to all listen at once! Volume automatically limited to protect your childs ears - The Play+ childrens headphones have a built-in volume limiting feature to save the eardrums of young kids. Perfect size and fit for children - These headphones are lightweight and feature soft, comfortable earpads. Recommended for children ages 3-8. Premium sound quality - Featuring 40mm drivers that provide a range of 20Hz to 20kHz, your kids will never be lacking for sound as they enjoy a complete audio experience. Made with high quality, durable materials these headphone are built to last and withstand the rough play of kids